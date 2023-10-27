Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Montgomery County, Ohio this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Miami East at Brookville High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Brookville, OH

Brookville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton Christian High School at Cincinnati Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettering Fairmont at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Elida High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixie High School at Williamsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairborn at Northmont High School