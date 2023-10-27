Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Montgomery County, Ohio this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Miami East at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Brookville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton Christian High School at Cincinnati Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettering Fairmont at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elida High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
