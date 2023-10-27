Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
In Stark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hoover at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School - Massillon at Lake High School - Uniontown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Uniontown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal High School at Canton Central Catholic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Canton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles Preparatory School at Green High School - Uniontown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Uniontown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
