In Stark County, Ohio, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Miami County
  • Van Wert County
  • Richland County
  • Warren County
  • Greene County
  • Franklin County
  • Lake County
  • Jefferson County
  • Erie County
  • Hamilton County

    • Stark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Hoover at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perry High School - Massillon at Lake High School - Uniontown

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Uniontown, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cardinal High School at Canton Central Catholic

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Canton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Charles Preparatory School at Green High School - Uniontown

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Uniontown, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.