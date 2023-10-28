Should you bet on Alex DeBrincat to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • DeBrincat has scored in five of eight games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

