Allisen Corpuz is in 47th place, with a score of -2, following the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+4000

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Corpuz has scored better than par 11 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Corpuz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Corpuz has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Corpuz has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -5 277 1 17 5 6 $3.2M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,596 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The average course Corpuz has played in the past year has been 14 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was in the 55th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Corpuz shot better than just 10% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Corpuz carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Corpuz had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Corpuz's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that most recent tournament, Corpuz's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Corpuz ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Corpuz outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Corpuz's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

