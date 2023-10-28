On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Andrew Copp going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Copp has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

