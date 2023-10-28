The New York Islanders (3-2-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) on Saturday, with the Islanders coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a loss.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 23 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.0 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 18 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Roslovic 6 2 4 6 1 6 31.2% Ivan Provorov 7 0 6 6 4 1 - Boone Jenner 7 4 1 5 4 7 61.9% Adam Fantilli 7 2 2 4 1 3 44.4% Johnny Gaudreau 7 0 4 4 3 1 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 19 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth.

The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 17 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 16 goals over that time.

Islanders Key Players