How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (3-2-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) on Saturday, with the Islanders coming off a victory and the Blue Jackets off a loss.
You can watch ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Blue Jackets attempt to knock off the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 23 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- With 20 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.0 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 18 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Roslovic
|6
|2
|4
|6
|1
|6
|31.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|7
|0
|6
|6
|4
|1
|-
|Boone Jenner
|7
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|61.9%
|Adam Fantilli
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|3
|44.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|7
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 19 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 17 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 16 goals over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|6
|2
|5
|7
|5
|2
|-
|Kyle Palmieri
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|1
|50%
|Mathew Barzal
|6
|1
|4
|5
|8
|7
|0%
|Bo Horvat
|6
|3
|2
|5
|8
|1
|54%
|Cal Clutterbuck
|6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|2
|-
