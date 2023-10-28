Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite New York Islanders (3-2-1, -155 on the moneyline to win) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2, +130 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Columbus has played four games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Islanders were listed as a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won every time.

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

New York has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +130 or longer two times this season, and won both.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.