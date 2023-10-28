Blue Jackets vs. Islanders October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bo Horvat and Boone Jenner are two of the best players to watch when the New York Islanders meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,MSGSN
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Columbus' Ivan Provorov has totaled six assists and zero goals in seven games. That's good for six points.
- Jack Roslovic is a top scorer for Columbus, with six total points this season. In six games, he has scored two goals and provided four assists.
- This season, Jenner has scored four goals and contributed one assist for Columbus, giving him a point total of five.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-1-0 record this season, with a .915 save percentage (25th in the league). In 3 games, he has 75 saves, and has conceded seven goals (3.0 goals against average).
Islanders Players to Watch
- Noah Dobson is one of New York's top contributors (seven points), via put up two goals and five assists.
- Kyle Palmieri has picked up six points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
- Horvat has five points for New York, via three goals and two assists.
- Semyon Varlamov's record is 0-1-0. He has given up three goals (3.04 goals against average) and made 40 saves.
Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|22nd
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|18th
|19th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|20th
|13th
|31.7
|Shots
|33.3
|6th
|28th
|35.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|24th
|20th
|15%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|19th
|75%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|15th
