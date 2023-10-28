The New York Islanders (3-2-1), coming off a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN. The Blue Jackets fell to the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-155) Blue Jackets (+130) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer twice so far this season. They won both games.

The Blue Jackets have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in four of six games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 16 (28th) Goals 20 (19th) 19 (9th) Goals Allowed 23 (16th) 3 (21st) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 6 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (15th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Blue Jackets' 23 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a -3 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.

