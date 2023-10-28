Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Jenner's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boone Jenner vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is 0.

Jenner has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In three of seven games this year, Jenner has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In one of seven games this season, Jenner has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Jenner has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jenner Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 3 5 Points 2 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.