The Indiana Pacers (1-0) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 48.5% the Pacers' opponents shot last season.

Cleveland put together a 34-13 straight up record in games it shot above 48.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 16th.

The Cavaliers scored 7.2 fewer points per game last year (112.3) than the Pacers allowed (119.5).

Cleveland put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 119.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game at home last season, and 111.3 on the road.

The Cavaliers allowed fewer points at home (105 per game) than away (108.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers made fewer triples on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.9) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (36.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries