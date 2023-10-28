In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Christian Fischer to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

