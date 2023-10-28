The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State is compiling 29.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 64th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 74th, giving up 26.0 points per contest. Cincinnati ranks 76th in the FBS with 27.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 74th with 26.0 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Cincinnati Oklahoma State 444.9 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (73rd) 343.1 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.6 (84th) 214.9 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.7 (53rd) 230.0 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.7 (58th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,484 yards (212.0 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 408 yards (58.3 ypg) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 563 yards, or 80.4 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 496 (70.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 25 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has compiled 1,294 yards (184.9 ypg) on 124-of-212 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 816 rushing yards on 116 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 180 yards (25.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 32 times for 158 yards (22.6 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 113 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Jaden Bray has hauled in 26 catches for 344 yards (49.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brennan Presley has caught 34 passes for 270 yards (38.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Rashod Owens has a total of 264 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring one touchdown.

