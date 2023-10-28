The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered just once in six games with a spread this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.