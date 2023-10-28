The Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 52.5.

Oklahoma State is compiling 29.1 points per game on offense (64th in the FBS), and ranks 74th defensively with 26.0 points allowed per game. With 27.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cincinnati ranks 76th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 74th, allowing 26.0 points per contest.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Oklahoma State vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma State -7.5 -105 -115 52.5 -115 -105 -300 +240

Cincinnati Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bearcats are accumulating 387.3 yards per game (-55-worst in college football) and allowing 351.7 (59th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Bearcats are putting up 22.0 points per game in their past three games (-36-worst in college football), and giving up 32.3 per game (-73-worst).

In its past three games, Cincinnati has thrown for 172.3 yards per game (-56-worst in the country), and given up 260.7 in the air (-72-worst).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Bearcats have gained an average of 215.0 yards (38th in college football), and conceded 91.0 (28th).

The Bearcats have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Cincinnati has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +240 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,484 passing yards (212.0 per game) while completing 61.3% of his passes. He's tossed 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 408 yards (58.3 ypg) on 102 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 563 yards, or 80.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 496 (70.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 25 passes and compiled 331 receiving yards (47.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Daniel Grzesiak leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Deshawn Pace is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 38 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Bryon Threats has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

