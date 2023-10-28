The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
