Johnny Gaudreau will be among those in action Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Gaudreau in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 20:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Gaudreau has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Gaudreau has registered a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of seven games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Gaudreau has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 7 Games 4 4 Points 5 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 4

