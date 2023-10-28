On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New York Islanders. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

  • Danforth has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Danforth has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 26 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
