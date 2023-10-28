Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 28?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
