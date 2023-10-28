Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bobcats to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Miami (OH) (+7.5)
|Toss Up (39.5)
|Ohio 23, Miami (OH) 17
Week 9 MAC Predictions
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 31.2%.
- So far this season, the RedHawks have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- In games they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, the RedHawks are 1-1 against the spread.
- RedHawks games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The average point total for Miami (OH) this year is six points higher than this game's over/under.
Ohio Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Bobcats have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Ohio is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Two of the Bobcats' seven games have hit the over.
- The point total average for Ohio games this season is 48.8, 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
RedHawks vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ohio
|22.5
|13.9
|24.8
|12.8
|20.3
|15
|Miami (OH)
|29.8
|19.4
|35.3
|13.7
|26.4
|22.8
