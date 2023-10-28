In the matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bobcats to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+7.5) Toss Up (39.5) Ohio 23, Miami (OH) 17

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

So far this season, the RedHawks have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, the RedHawks are 1-1 against the spread.

RedHawks games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average point total for Miami (OH) this year is six points higher than this game's over/under.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bobcats have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Ohio is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bobcats' seven games have hit the over.

The point total average for Ohio games this season is 48.8, 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.5 13.9 24.8 12.8 20.3 15 Miami (OH) 29.8 19.4 35.3 13.7 26.4 22.8

