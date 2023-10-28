The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Ohio owns the 104th-ranked offense this season (22.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 13.9 points allowed per game. Miami (OH) ranks 56th in the FBS with 29.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 28th with 19.4 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Ohio 365.9 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (80th) 331.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (12th) 154.1 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (85th) 211.8 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.9 (96th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 6 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has put up 1,634 passing yards, or 204.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 17.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rashad Amos has rushed 97 times for 413 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has run for 184 yards across 35 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has racked up 589 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes and compiled 325 receiving yards (40.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald's 28 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,343 passing yards for Ohio, completing 62.9% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 448 yards on 108 carries while finding paydirt three times.

O'Shaan Allison has collected 346 yards on 104 carries, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 39 catches for 440 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Miles Cross has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 42.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has been the target of 32 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 206 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

