Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers take the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 9 that should be of interest to fans in Ohio.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-7.5)
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)
Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7.5)
