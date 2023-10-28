The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers take the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 9 that should be of interest to fans in Ohio.

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-7.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7.5)

