Based on our computer model, the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the Miami (OH) RedHawks when the two teams match up at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+7.5) Toss Up (39.5) Ohio 23, Miami (OH) 17

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Bobcats are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Two of the Bobcats' seven games have gone over the point total.

Ohio games average 48.8 total points per game this season, 9.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 31.2% chance to win.

The RedHawks are 5-2-0 ATS this year.

In games they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, the RedHawks are 1-1 against the spread.

RedHawks games have hit the over in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average total for Miami (OH) games this year is six more points than the point total of 39.5 for this outing.

Bobcats vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.5 13.9 24.8 12.8 20.3 15 Miami (OH) 29.8 19.4 35.3 13.7 26.4 22.8

