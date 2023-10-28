The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing only 10.0 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). From an offensive perspective, Wisconsin is putting up 395.9 total yards per game (65th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (333.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Ohio State Wisconsin 431.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.9 (84th) 260.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (32nd) 127.0 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (37th) 304.9 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (83rd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 1,937 yards (276.7 ypg) on 131-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 295 yards (42.1 per game), scoring five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 257 yards on 60 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 766 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 74 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put up a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recored 1,128 passing yards, or 161.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Braelon Allen is his team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 704 yards, or 100.6 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has racked up 398 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chimere Dike has racked up 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Bryson Green's 38 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 218 yards.

