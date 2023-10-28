Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Our computer model predicts the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (45.5)
|Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 Big Ten Predictions
- Michigan State vs Minnesota
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Michigan State vs Minnesota
- Maryland vs Northwestern
Ohio State Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buckeyes an 86.7% chance to win.
- The Buckeyes' record against the spread is 4-2-1.
- In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 3-2.
- One of the Buckeyes' seven games this season has gone over the point total.
- The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 56.1, 10.6 points higher than the total for this game.
Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Badgers based on the moneyline is 17.4%.
- So far this year, the Badgers have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Three of the Badgers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Wisconsin this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buckeyes vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ohio State
|33.7
|10
|38.8
|11.5
|27
|8
|Wisconsin
|26.9
|18.3
|25.8
|14.8
|28.3
|23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.