The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Ohio sports the 104th-ranked offense this season (22.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 13.9 points allowed per game. Miami (OH) is generating 365.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (83rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 331.3 total yards per contest (33rd-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Ohio Miami (OH) 349 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.9 (61st) 259.5 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (62nd) 142.1 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.1 (71st) 206.9 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (87th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (119th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has recorded 1,343 yards (167.9 ypg) on 122-of-194 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 184 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 108 times for 448 yards (56 per game), scoring three times.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 104 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 39 receptions for 440 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Miles Cross has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 338 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has a total of 206 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has compiled 1,634 yards on 59% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two scores.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 97 times for 413 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has rushed for 184 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's 589 receiving yards (73.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 receptions on 48 targets with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has 23 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 325 yards (40.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald's 28 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns.

