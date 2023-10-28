Ohio vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Ohio Bobcats (6-2) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7.5)
|39.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-1.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Ohio is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Miami (OH) is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+175
|Bet $100 to win $175
