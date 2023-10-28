The Detroit Red Wings' (5-2-1) injury report has three players listed heading into a Saturday, October 28 game against the Boston Bruins (6-0-1) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Out Face

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings are the NHL's top scorers, with 35 goals (4.4 per game).

Detroit has given up 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

They have the second-best goal differential in the league at +11.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +11.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-200) Red Wings (+165) 6

