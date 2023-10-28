The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX to watch the Bruins and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings allow three goals per game (24 in total), 18th in the league.

The Red Wings are the league's top scorers, with 35 goals (4.4 per game).

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 8 4 11 15 3 6 53.2% Alex DeBrincat 8 9 4 13 6 6 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 8 3 6 9 6 1 - Moritz Seider 8 1 7 8 4 4 - Lucas Raymond 8 2 4 6 4 2 0%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

The Bruins' 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Bruins Key Players