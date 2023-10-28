How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX to watch the Bruins and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings allow three goals per game (24 in total), 18th in the league.
- The Red Wings are the league's top scorers, with 35 goals (4.4 per game).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|8
|4
|11
|15
|3
|6
|53.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|8
|9
|4
|13
|6
|6
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|8
|3
|6
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|8
|1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|0%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- The Bruins' 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 11 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|7
|6
|4
|10
|7
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|7
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|25%
|Charlie McAvoy
|7
|0
|7
|7
|5
|2
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|7
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0%
|Matthew Poitras
|7
|3
|2
|5
|6
|3
|46.2%
