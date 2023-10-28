The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.