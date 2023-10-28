The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack will play the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and their 13th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-3.5) 51.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tennessee (-3.5) 51.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Volunteers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tennessee & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
Kentucky
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.