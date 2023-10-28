The Week 9 college football schedule features six games involving teams from the MVFC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

