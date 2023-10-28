College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring SEC teams. Keep reading for up-to-date key players and results.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Week 9 SEC Results

Texas A&M 30 South Carolina 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Passing: Max Johnson (20-for-30, 249 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Amari Daniels (13 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Ainias Smith (7 TAR, 6 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

South Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Spencer Rattler (20-for-33, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 72 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nyck Harbor (8 TAR, 6 REC, 59 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&MSouth Carolina
354Total Yards209
249Passing Yards176
105Rushing Yards33
0Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 9 SEC Games

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-4)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

