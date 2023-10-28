Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Youngstown State Penguins and Missouri State Bears on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Penguins to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Youngstown State (-8.0)
|62.6
|Youngstown State 35, Missouri State 27
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins have won twice against the spread this year.
Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bears is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- In theBears' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
Penguins vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Youngstown State
|35.9
|27.4
|43.0
|19.8
|26.3
|37.7
|Missouri State
|30.4
|28.9
|32.3
|25.3
|29.0
|31.5
