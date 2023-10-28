The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3) square off against a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Missouri State Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Offensively, Youngstown State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FCS by compiling 422.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 58th (345.6 yards allowed per game). Missouri State is generating 401.9 total yards per game on offense this season (30th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 410.9 total yards per contest (103rd-ranked).

Here we will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Youngstown State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Missouri State 422.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.9 (37th) 345.6 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (97th) 193.4 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.0 (105th) 228.9 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.9 (7th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has compiled 1,525 yards (217.9 ypg) on 119-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 84 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 99 times for 631 yards (90.1 per game), scoring nine times.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 85 times for 388 yards (55.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver's 428 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has registered 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 55.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 20 catches for 295 yards, an average of 42.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has racked up 1,067 yards on 65.1% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has carried the ball 106 times for 469 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 178 yards.

Jayden Becks has compiled 84 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe leads his squad with 531 receiving yards on 39 catches with three touchdowns.

Terique Owens has totaled 424 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 279 reciving yards (39.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

