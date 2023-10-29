Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Cooper has been targeted 47 times and has 24 catches for 389 yards (16.2 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marquise Goodwin (DNP/back): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Cole Turner
- Click Here for Brock Purdy
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Alvin Kamara
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|24
|389
|63
|1
|16.2
Cooper Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.