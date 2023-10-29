At Lumen Field in Week 8, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be lined up against the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Tre Brown. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 44.9 7.5 45 111 7.71

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amari Cooper vs. Tre Brown Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 389 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 47 targets with one touchdown.

Through the air, Cleveland ranks second-last in the league in passing yards with 1,030 (171.7 per contest) and 29th in passing touchdowns (four).

The Browns' offensive attack is 19th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game and 26th with 319.2 total yards per contest.

Cleveland averages 34.8 pass attempts per contest this season, placing it 16th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 12 times (fewest in NFL).

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing defense, Seattle is allowing 235 yards per game (1,410 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 12 in the NFL.

The Seahawks are giving up the eighth-fewest points in the league, 19.7 per game.

Seattle has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amari Cooper vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Tre Brown Rec. Targets 47 17 Def. Targets Receptions 24 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.2 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 389 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.8 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 63 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.