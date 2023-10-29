Browns vs. Seahawks Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Kenneth Walker III will lead the Seattle Seahawks into their battle against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Looking to place a bet on player props in the Seahawks-Browns matchup? See the information below for the biggest contributors in this contest.
Kareem Hunt Touchdown Odds
- Hunt Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Hunt Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370
Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds
- Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|47.5 (-114)
|-
|Phillip Walker
|197.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Zach Charbonnet
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Colby Parkinson
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|219.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
