Browns vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 8
The Cleveland Browns' (4-2) injury report has 13 players listed as they ready for a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). The game begins at 4:05 PM at Lumen Field.
The Browns are coming off of a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Seahawks enter this matchup after a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Thigh
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Out
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Back
|Questionable
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Head
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Brown
|C
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Phil Haynes
|OG
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Rest
|Questionable
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Austin Faoliu
|NT
|Knee
|Out
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee
|Out
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns have been thriving on defense, giving up just 243 total yards per contest (best). On offense, they rank 20th by putting up 319.2 total yards per game.
- In terms of points scored the Browns rank 15th in the NFL (22.3 points per game), and they are 10th defensively (19.2 points allowed per game).
- The Browns rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (171.7), but at least they've been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in passing yards allowed per contest (149.2).
- Cleveland's run defense ranks seventh in the NFL with 93.8 rushing yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks second-best by generating 147.5 rushing yards per contest.
- The Browns have forced eight turnovers this season and have turned it over 14 times, resulting in a -6 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.
Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-190), Browns (+155)
- Total: 37.5 points
