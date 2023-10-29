How to Watch Browns vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) and the Cleveland Browns (4-2) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Browns Insights
- The Browns rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Seahawks give up.
- The Browns rack up just three fewer yards per game (319.2) than the Seahawks give up (322.2).
- This year Cleveland rushes for 60.3 more yards per game (147.5) than Seattle allows (87.2).
- The Browns have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Browns Away Performance
- The Browns score 30.5 points per game in road games (8.2 more than their overall average), and concede 32 in road games (12.8 more than overall).
- The Browns' average yards gained (362) and conceded (355.5) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 319.2 and 243, respectively.
- Cleveland's average passing yards gained (188) and conceded (244) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 171.7 and 149.2, respectively.
- The Browns accumulate 174 rushing yards per game in away games (26.5 more than their overall average), and concede 111.5 on the road (17.7 more than overall).
- On the road, the Browns convert 28.1% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (29.5%), and more than they allow (27.5%).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Baltimore
|L 28-3
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco
|W 19-17
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Arizona
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
