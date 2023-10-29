Browns vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The point total is set at 38 points for the contest.
Before the Seahawks take on the Browns, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Browns meet the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.
Browns vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|38
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-3.5)
|37.5
|-186
|+156
Cleveland vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Browns vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Cleveland has covered the spread three times in six games.
- The Browns are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Cleveland has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.
- Seattle has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of Seattle's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
Browns Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Anthony Walker
|201.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|David Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|34.5 (-111)
|-
|Kareem Hunt
|-
|-
|47.5 (-111)
|-
|12.5 (-120)
|-
|Phillip Walker
|201.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amari Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.5 (-115)
|-
|Elijah Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-111)
|-
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|-
|-
|34.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
