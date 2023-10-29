David Njoku Week 8 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
Njoku has put together a 216-yard season so far (36 yards per game), reeling in 24 passes out of 31 targets.
Njoku vs. the Seahawks
- Njoku vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games
- Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Seahawks have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.
- The 235 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.
David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)
Njoku Receiving Insights
- Njoku, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this year.
- Njoku has 14.8% of his team's target share (31 targets on 209 passing attempts).
- He has 216 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 79th in league play with seven yards per target.
- Njoku, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.
- With two red zone targets, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 12 red zone pass attempts.
Njoku's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Colts
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/18/2023
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
