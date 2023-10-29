With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is David Njoku a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Browns vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has caught 24 balls (on 31 targets) for 216 yards (36 per game) this year.

Njoku, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0

