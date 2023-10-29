Will Deshaun Watson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deshaun Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Watson has thrown for 683 yards (170.8 per game) and four touchdowns, with three picks. He has completed 61.7% of his passes (66-for-107), and has 15 carries for 83 yards one touchdown.
Deshaun Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Right Shoulder
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|66
|107
|61.7%
|683
|4
|3
|6.4
|15
|83
|1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|16
|29
|154
|1
|1
|5
|45
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|22
|40
|235
|1
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|27
|33
|289
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|1
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
