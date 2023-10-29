With the Cleveland Browns playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Donovan Peoples-Jones a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Peoples-Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has accumulated 97 yards on eight receptions, averaging 16.2 yards per game.

Having played six games this year, Peoples-Jones has not tallied a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

Rep Donovan Peoples-Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.