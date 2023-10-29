Will Elijah Moore Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 8?
Will Elijah Moore cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.
Browns vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets
Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)
- Moore has accumulated 25 catches for 226 yards this campaign. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 37.7 yards receiving.
- Moore, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Elijah Moore Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9
|3
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|9
|9
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|7
|4
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|7
|4
|59
|0
