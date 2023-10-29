Will Kareem Hunt Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Hunt's stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Hunt has rushed for 103 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and has five catches (seven targets) for 46 yards.
Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- The Browns have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Jerome Ford (DNP/ankle): 78 Rush Att; 344 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 14 Rec; 104 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hunt 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|32
|103
|3
|3.2
|7
|5
|46
|0
Hunt Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Titans
|5
|13
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|12
|47
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|10
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
