Kareem Hunt Week 8 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Kareem Hunt will be up against the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
On the ground, Hunt has recorded 103 yards rushing on 32 attempts (25.8 ypg), with three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Hunt has contributed five catches for 46 yards (11.5 ypg) .
Hunt vs. the Seahawks
- Hunt vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games
- The Seahawks have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.
- Seattle has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.
- The Seahawks have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.
- The Seahawks surrender 87.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this season.
- The Seahawks' defense ranks 19th in the league with six rushing TDs allowed so far this year.
Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks
- Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)
Hunt Rushing Insights
- Hunt hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.
- The Browns pass on 51.4% of their plays and run on 48.6%. They are 19th in NFL action in points scored.
- His team has attempted 198 rushes this season. He's taken 32 of those carries (16.2%).
- Hunt has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.
- He has scored three of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).
- He has six carries in the red zone (35.3% of his team's 17 red zone rushes).
Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)
Hunt Receiving Insights
- Hunt, in two of three games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Hunt has 3.3% of his team's target share (seven targets on 209 passing attempts).
- He has averaged 6.6 yards per target (46 yards on seven targets).
- Having played four games this season, Hunt has not had a TD reception.
Hunt's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Colts
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
