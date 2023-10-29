With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Kareem Hunt a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has rushed for 103 yards (25.8 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns.

And Hunt has added five catches for 46 yards (11.5 per game).

Hunt has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has run for a TD in two games.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0

