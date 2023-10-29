Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Goodwin's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Goodwin has been targeted nine times and has three catches for 10 yards (3.3 per reception) and zero TDs, plus three carries for 38 yards.
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 24 Rec; 389 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Harrison Bryant (FP/hip): 3 Rec; 7 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/knee): 24 Rec; 216 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|3
|10
|9
|0
|3.3
Goodwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
